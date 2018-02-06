UPDATE: All lanes reopened following deadly crash on I-24 East

All lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on I-24 East closed the entire roadway Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released at this time, but Chattanooga police say a car and two tractor-trailers were involved.

UPDATE: At least one person has been killed in the crash that has closed a portion of I-24 East this evening. #CHAnews #CHAtraffic https://t.co/v17sKmilEv pic.twitter.com/kREjQDrESP — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) February 6, 2018

Police confirm, at least one person was killed.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash at I-24 EB at US 27. Reduced lane travel, expect significant delays. #CHAtraffic — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 6, 2018

