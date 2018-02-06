UPDATE: All lanes reopened following deadly crash on I-24 East - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: All lanes reopened following deadly crash on I-24 East

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of TDOT SmartWay Traffic. Photo courtesy of TDOT SmartWay Traffic.
Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer. Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

All lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on I-24 East closed the entire roadway Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released at this time, but Chattanooga police say a car and two tractor-trailers were involved.

Police confirm, at least one person was killed.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.