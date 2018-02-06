Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama to play spring football games on - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama to play spring football games on April 21st

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Football may be over for now, but SEC spring football is just around the corner.

ESPN announced the schedule for every SEC school's spring game today.

Here is the full schedule that ESPN released:

Date Time (ET) Team TV Network
Sat, Mar 31 Noon South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network
Sat, April 7 2:00 pm Ole Miss: Grove Bowl ESPN U
2:00 pm Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network
4:00 pm Auburn: A-Day SEC Network
Fri, April 13 6:30 pm Kentucky: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network
Sat, April 14 1:00 pm Missouri: Black and Gold Game SEC Network
3:00 pm Florida: Orange and Blue Debut SEC Network
5:00 pm Texas A&M Spring Game SEC Network
Sat, April 21 2:00 pm Alabama: A-Day ESPN
2:00 pm Tennessee: Orange & White Game SEC Network
4:00 pm Georgia: G-Day ESPN
4:00 pm Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game SEC Network
6:00 pm LSU: National L-Club Day SEC Network

Vanderbilt is the only SEC school that will not play a spring game.

