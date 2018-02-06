Chemical used to make McDonald's fries could be cure to baldness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chemical used to make McDonald's fries could be cure to baldness, study says

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
Connect
Photo courtesy of McDonald's Photo courtesy of McDonald's
WRCB -

McDonald's beloved french fries may hold the answer to curing baldness, according to a new study.

Researchers in Japan at Yokohama National University used an ingredient found in the oil used to make McDonald's fries on mice, according to a report by Newsweek.

The scientists soon noticed that the ingredient, a silicone helped the mice begin to grow black hair.

Before you get too excited and order extra fry grease, there is a catch.

The test has not been conducted on people yet. Not all studies that work on animals translate as successfully to humans.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.