Chemical used to make McDonald's fries could be cure to baldness, study says

McDonald's beloved french fries may hold the answer to curing baldness, according to a new study .

Researchers in Japan at Yokohama National University used an ingredient found in the oil used to make McDonald's fries on mice, according to a report by Newsweek.

The scientists soon noticed that the ingredient, a silicone helped the mice begin to grow black hair.

Before you get too excited and order extra fry grease, there is a catch.

The test has not been conducted on people yet. Not all studies that work on animals translate as successfully to humans.