Hixson preschool teacher surprised with $10,000 scholarship

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

A teacher at Dallas Bay Preschool was surprised with a scholarship Tuesday.

Natalie Fiddler was presented with a $10,000 from WGU Tennessee. 

Fiddler will be continuing her studies in early childhood education.

