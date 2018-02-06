"Lady Doritos"? It's not happening, PepsiCo says

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

Police in Colorado are investigating exactly what happened before a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Monday, becoming the third police officer to die in the line of duty in the state during the past five weeks.

A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement requiring President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits accusing his now-defunct Trump University of fraud.

A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement requiring President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits accusing his now-defunct Trump University of fraud.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to determine the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before.

The mother of an Amtrak engineer killed in a crash in South Carolina says he was rattled by another crash less than a year before.

A lawyer for a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl told jurors it was his accomplice who was "deeply motivated" to kill the girl.

A lawyer for a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl told jurors it was his accomplice who was "deeply motivated" to kill the girl.

Federal judge says there will an anonymous jury at the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Federal judge says there will an anonymous jury at the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

Some sexual-assault victims who went public with their stories well before the #MeToo movement are heartened by its message of speaking out publicly.

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

They spoke out pre-#MeToo and cheer it, with note of caution

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as well.

From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say BLM's headquarters should be in the West as...

By JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company behind the cheesy chips said Tuesday that it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women, despite widespread online speculation that it was.

The phrase "lady Doritos" trended on social media after PepsiCo's longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that unlike men, women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," Nooyi said in an interview on the Freakonomics podcast. "They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women. "Women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

But PepsiCo said the interpretation of her comments to mean that female-friendly Doritos were in the works were "inaccurate."

"We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.