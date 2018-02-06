Tennessee lawmakers draft bill to eliminate sales tax on gun safes

Tennessee lawmakers want to make it easier for owners to store their guns.

Senators Kerry Roberts and Lee Harris want to eliminate state sales tax on gun safes, with hopes that more people will buy them and store their guns when not in use.

The focus is to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Larry Hopper, owner of Shooter Supply on Hixson Pike, said it's legislation he supports.

"Over the last couple of years we've seen an increase in thefts from homes and it's always important to secure your firearm while at home," he said.

The measure targets the number of unintentional shootings involving children.

Data from the Children's Firearm Safety Alliance shows Tennessee leading the U.S. in these kinds of shootings with 31 incidents in 2017.

Three of them happened in Hamilton County, including a 13-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head, a 10-year-old who shot himself in the arm after playing with his parent's handgun and a 3-year-old who was shot after being left alone with a loaded gun.

"I really think eliminating the sales tax on safes would encourage people to look at them and possibly bring them into their home," Hopper added.

Hopper sells a few safes for handguns in his store but is now considering broadening his selection if this measure passes.

He says the move doesn't replace training or education but believes it would serve as another avenue to keep everyone safe.

The bill was assigned to the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Monday.

