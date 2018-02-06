UPDATE: Natural gas leak repairs complete on Market Street in Da - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Natural gas leak repairs complete on Market Street in Dalton

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Dalton Utilites and OptiLink said that repairs are now complete.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews with Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are working to seal off a natural gas leak. 

Market Street, off Walnut Avenue near the interstate, is closed while crews work.

The leak was caused by accidental digging into a line. 

The public is asked to avoid the area until the job is finished. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.