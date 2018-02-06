In this very active flu season, the chances are high that you or someone you know will catch the virus.

Influenza cases have risen sharply across the nation and remains widespread in 49 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control . The severe flu season is on track to be as bad the 2014-15 outbreak that caused an estimated 56,000 deaths, federal health officials said.

In Georgia, there have been 51 confirmed flu-related deaths as of Feb. 2, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

But what happens after you've already gotten over the flu? Can you get it again? 11Alive's VERIFY team took the question to medical professionals to get an answer.

QUESTION

Can you get the flu twice in one season?

ANSWER

Yes, you can.