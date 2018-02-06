Crews working to clean up oil spill at Smokey Mountain Transfer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crews working to clean up oil spill at Smokey Mountain Transfer Corp.

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3 there is an oil spill at Smoky Mountain Transfer Corporation in Charleston.

Crews with the state and county are in route to clean up the spill.

There is a rainbow sheen on the water.

A hydraulic excavator broke a pipe in the water which caused the spill.

Channel 3 is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will bring you information as we learn it.

