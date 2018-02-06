UPDATE: Bradley Co. spokesperson says leak on Hiwassee River not - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bradley Co. spokesperson says leak on Hiwassee River not causing risk to public

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3 there is an oil spill at Smoky Mountain Transfer Corporation in Charleston.

Crews with the state and county are in route to clean up the spill.

There is a rainbow sheen on the water.

A hydraulic excavator broke a pipe in the water which caused the spill. The same thing happened December 29, 2017.

A spokesperson for Bradley County just issued the following statement about the leak:

A fixed base apparatus that unloads product for industrial use on the Hiwassee River in Charleston, TN has had a small hydraulic leak. This hydraulic fluid is specifically made for use in this environment, such as this waterway, to inherently minimize risk in the event of any leak. The device is being repaired and the situation is currently being monitored by local authorities and the State has been notified. Thank you for your help in notifying the public and also reassuring that NO RISK is associated with this activity!

Cleveland Utilities customers are not affected by the leak.

This is a developing story, we will bring you information as we learn it.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.