UPDATE: Bradley Co. spokesperson says leak on Hiwassee River not causing risk to public

UPDATE: Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3 there is an oil spill at Smoky Mountain Transfer Corporation in Charleston.

Oil leak at Smoky Mountain Transfer. Bradley Fire Chief tells me state & county cleanup crews are en route. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/UL4ij0gfIr — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 6, 2018

Crews with the state and county are in route to clean up the spill.

There is a rainbow sheen on the water.

A hydraulic excavator broke a pipe in the water which caused the spill. The same thing happened December 29, 2017.

This is the piece of machinery that caused the hydraulic fluid to leak 10 gallons into the Hiawassee River. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/byEbB5n3yH — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 6, 2018

A spokesperson for Bradley County just issued the following statement about the leak:

A fixed base apparatus that unloads product for industrial use on the Hiwassee River in Charleston, TN has had a small hydraulic leak. This hydraulic fluid is specifically made for use in this environment, such as this waterway, to inherently minimize risk in the event of any leak. The device is being repaired and the situation is currently being monitored by local authorities and the State has been notified. Thank you for your help in notifying the public and also reassuring that NO RISK is associated with this activity!

Cleveland Utilities customers are not affected by the leak.

