Fatal crash in Rhea Co. Sunday claims one life - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fatal crash in Rhea Co. Sunday claims one life

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
RHEA COUNTY, TN -

A Tennessee woman lost her life in a crash on Highway 302 in Rhea County on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lou Ann Derosset's vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned twice.

Derosset, age 47, was ejected out the rear passenger door. 

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.