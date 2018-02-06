Catoosa County murder conviction overturned - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa County murder conviction overturned

By WRCB Staff
ATLANTA (WRCB)

Georgia's highest court has reversed the murder conviction of a woman whose baby died months after he was burned when a fire started while the baby's father was cooking methamphetamine.
           
Suzzette Marie Calloway's 15-month-old son, Chelton, suffered burns in the February 2001 fire and died four months later.
           
Calloway was convicted in December 2002 on federal charges related to manufacturing meth and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
           
She was convicted in February 2004 on a state felony murder charge based on manufacturing meth and sentenced to life plus 30 years.
           
In an opinion published Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court says that since Calloway had already been convicted on several federal charges related to

manufacturing meth, she couldn't be prosecuted in state court for felony murder involving the same conduct.

 

