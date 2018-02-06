UPDATE: Suspect wanted in widely shared child porn video in custody

Photo courtesy of the Elmer Co. Jail

UPDATE: ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Millbrook, AL man wanted in connection with a viral video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself into Millbrook police at 2:30 a.m., authorities say. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Investigators say the child in the video has been located and is safe. There is no word at this time on when and where the video was taken.

Officials say other charges are pending against Germaine Moore. A hold will also be placed on Germaine Moore for multiple related felony charges in Detroit.

A woman, Tonya Moore, was taken into custody Monday night in connection with the investigation. She is charged with interfering with prosecution. It's unclear if Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore are engaged or married.

Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore were booked in the Elmore County Detention Facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: (AP) Authorities in Alabama have identified the suspect and the victim in a child porn video being shared around the world.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.