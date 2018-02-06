Georgia court overturns Super Bowl party convictions

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture closed the convenience and grocery store at 480 Greenway View Drive near the Walmart superstore in Brainerd last Wednesday after regulators, acting on a complaint, found dead rodents in the store and evidence that they had apparently eaten some of the food.More
The arrest report says 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane told the Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters who responded that he made the false report of the house fire because his cat had been stuck in a tree since Sunday night.More
Family members of Donald Edward Fickey Jr. hired a private investigator and say they have the evidence to prove this case needs to be looked at again.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
Prosecutors want to give the jury a look into Johnthony Walker's behavior in the weeks leading up to the crash that killed six children.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
