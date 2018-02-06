Tennessee officials announce $400k in agriculture grants - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee officials have announced more than $400,000 in grants to help new and expanding agriculture and food businesses, particularly in rural counties.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe released award information Monday for the first round of grants through the $1 million Agriculture Enterprise Fund.

Recipients include AgCentral Farmers Cooperative in Athens and Greenback for adding a soybean roaster; AgLaunch in Memphis for creating a network of model farms for innovation and research; Edgefield Prime Meat Company in Dunlap for expanding the meat processing facility; Light Hill Meats in Lynnville for expanding a meat processing facility; Seven Springs Farm to Table in Maynardville for adding a commercial kitchen facility; and Three Roots Capital in

Knoxville for growing agricultural businesses in rural eastern Tennessee.

