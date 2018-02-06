Rain moving in

While we still have moderate to severe drought conditions in the Tennessee Valley, we are about to rectify much of that. Today we will have overcast skies with only a few drizzles here and there. The high will reach about 50. Tonight the rain showers will increase in intensity and become more widespread. Expect heavy rain overnight and through the Wednesday morning commute. Some spotty areas of street flooding are a possibility Wednesday morning. I would expect about an inch of rain. Temps will be in the 40s Wednesday morning so everything that falls will be rain, no snow.

Wednesday afternoon we clear out as the high reaches 54. Thursday will be cool but nice. Temps will range from 30 in the morning to 53 in the afternoon with sunny skies. Friday will be awesome. We will start chilly in the low 30s, but in the afternoon we will climb to a wonderful 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will sport mild temps and lots of rain. Saturday we start with cloudy skies and temps in the 40s. Late morning through the afternoon will bring widespread rain and highs in the mid 50s. The rain will continue through Sunday morning. We will clear out Sunday afternoon with highs remaining in the mid 50s. Over the weekend we will stock an additional 2"-3" of rain in the gauge. This would pretty much eliminate our drought status.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Isolated Sprinkles, 37

Noon... Isolated Sprinkles, 45

5pm... Isolated Sprinkles, 50