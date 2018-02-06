Mayor's office: Taxpayer dollars not used to support affair - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayor's office: Taxpayer dollars not used to support affair

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) -

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's office says it believes she and the ex-head of her security detail never attempted to use taxpayer dollars to support their extramarital affair.

In a news release Monday, spokesman Sean Braisted said Barry stayed an extra night or two in cities where she traveled for official business on a handful of occasions, and covered the hotel herself or stayed with family.

Braisted says Sgt. Robert Forrest stayed those extra nights in a separate hotel room with tax dollars because Barry's official schedule would soon resume in that city.

Braisted says on four nights of that kind from 2017, Forrest didn't record on-duty hours that would've resulted in pay or overtime.

Last week, Barry revealed the affair, apologized and said nothing illegal happened.

State authorities are investigating.

