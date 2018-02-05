UPDATE: Man who faked house fire to save cat arrested for failure to appear

UPDATE: The teen accused of faking a house fire in order to get help for his cat that was stuck in a tree failed to appear in court.

Police say 18-year-old Trevor Lane called 9-1-1 and reported a house fire in February.

Dozens of first responders arrived at the scene, but there was no fire.

Lane told firefighters he wanted them to get his cat out of the tree.

Lane was charged with 911 violation (improper use) but failed to show up for his court date.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Lane is still being held in the Hamilton County jail.

His bond was set at $4,500 for the original charge of 911 violation, which he must pay again, and an additional $10,000 for failure to appear.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A false 911 call landed an Ooltewah teenager behind bars.

He told dispatchers his house was on fire, but there was never a fire.

"You've got a fire at your house?” asked the dispatcher in the 911 call. “Yes ma’am,” the caller, Trevor Lane, 18, responded.

Dispatchers immediately sent firefighters. Jeff Carney, director of operations at the Hamilton County 911 center, said multiple agencies responded to what they thought was a fire.

"Especially on a house fire call, we have all these responders running emergency traffic, lights and sirens,” explained Carney, “Which is dangerous for the responders and for the public."

"Is everybody out of the house?" the dispatcher asked during the call.

“Yeah, everybody is okay,” Lane responded.

"Where? Is it the back of the house that's on fire?" continued the dispatcher.

“Yeah. It’s the back.” Lane responded.

When first responders arrived on scene there was no fire. According to an arrest report, Lane called 911 and said his house was on fire so first responders would rescue his cat out of a tree.

"At the end of the day there was no fire, there never had been a fire, there was just a cat in a tree," said Carney, "That's a lot of wasted time, a lot of wasted resources, and it's a very dangerous situation for the public in general."

The call landed Lane behind bars.

However, this isn’t the first false 911 report. In 2017, there were more than 1,400 false EMS calls and nearly 300 false fire calls in Hamilton County.

"We're talking about specifically the malicious types of calls where someone makes up a story to get responders to come," explained Carney.

This means people who need immediate assistance may have to wait even longer.

"All of this for no reason on a false report. It's very, very dangerous for no reason," urged Carney.

Carney said if Lane would have just said he was trying to get a cat out of the tree they would have helped put him in touch with resources to help him.

Carney urged the false reports are from people intentionally lying, he said they still want people to call 911 if they see something suspicious and provide as many details as they can.

PREVIOUS STORY: An Ooltewah man was arrested on Monday for calling 911 to report a fire at his home, just to get help for his cat that was stuck in a tree.

It happened in the 6100 block of Hunter Road around 4:00 p.m.

The arrest report says 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane told the Highway 58 volunteer firefighters who responded that he made the false report of the house fire because his cat had been stuck in a tree since Sunday night.

Lane said he couldn't find the help he needed and figured the fire department would help him "due to them having big ladders."

Lane was arrested for 911 violation (improper use).

He is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled for court on March 5.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.