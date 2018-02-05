Ooltewah man phones in fake house fire to get help for cat stuck in tree

An Ooltewah man was arrested on Monday for calling 911 to report a fire at his home, just to get help for his cat that was stuck in a tree.

It happened in the 6100 block of Hunter Road around 4:00 p.m.

The arrest report says 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane told the Highway 58 volunteer firefighters who responded that he made the false report of the house fire because his cat had been stuck in a tree since Sunday night.

Lane said he couldn't find the help he needed and figured the fire department would help him "due to them having big ladders."

Lane was arrested for 911 violation (improper use).

He is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled for court on March 5.

