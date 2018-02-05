Ooltewah man phones in fake house fire to get help for cat stuck in tree

A detour open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s proposed project to rehabilitate two bridges over I-59 in Dade County is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 from 5 until 7 p.m.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture closed the convenience and grocery store at 480 Greenway View Drive near the Walmart superstore in Brainerd last Wednesday after regulators, acting on a complaint, found dead rodents in the store and evidence that they had apparently eaten some of the food.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of GeorgiaMore
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
(Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched the latest episode of "This Is Us" ... what are you waiting for?! Check it out, and then come back here!)More
