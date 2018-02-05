Chattanooga makes Lonely Planet’s Best in the US list for 2018

Chattanooga has made Lonely Planet’s Best in the US 2018 list.

The travel media company revealed the list that included 10 destinations around the country Tuesday morning.

According to a Lonely Planet spokesperson, “each year, Lonely Planet asks its community of travel experts – in-house editors, researchers on the road and locals on the ground – to decide on the most compelling destinations to visit in the year ahead."

Chattanooga came in at number three on this year’s list.

“In third is up-and-coming New South city, Chattanooga, Tennessee, quickly gaining national attention for its tech scene and train station hotel,” the Lonely Planet said.

The only destinations ahead of Chattanooga were California’s Redwood Coast and Boise, Idaho.

Here is a look at the full list:

California’s Redwood Coast – “Lose all track of time (and cell signal)” Boise, Idaho – “What cool looks like before the rest of the world has figured it out” Chattanooga, Tennessee – “Meet the New South!” Florida’s Space Coast – “Get a taste of outer space on earth” Cincinnati, Ohio – “A new chapter for the city’s artistic icons” Midcoast, Maine – “One word says it all: ‘Ayuh’” Richmond, Virginia – “Flipped from humdrum to happening” Kentucky Bourbon Country – “The state’s distilling heritage runs deep” Minneapolis, Minnesota – “In the spotlight for this year’s Super Bowl” Southeastern Utah – “Quintessential Americana road-trip country”

2018 marks the eighth year Lonely Planet has released a 'Best in the US' list.

“These are the places American travelers should know about in 2018," Lonely Planet US magazine managing editor Alexander Howard said. “The US is packed with timeless, well-known destinations, but if you’re looking for something different to shake up your travel plans this year, this list will get you inspired. Some of them are cities on the rise, or that challenge our expectations, while others offer unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else.”

Chattanooga will be featured along with the other destinations in the Spring 2018 issue of Lonely Planet magazine that will hit newsstands on February 13.