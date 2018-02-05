HOF Coach Jim Foster visits Channel 3 after 900th win

Hall of Fame Head Chattanooga Mocs Basketball Coach Jim Foster, the newest member of the 900 win club joined Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen live in the studio for the 6pm sportscast on Monday.

Foster talked all things basketball, Philadelphia Eagles (he's a Philly native) and good Italian food in Chattanooga.

Foster won his 900th win on Thursday at Western Carolina. He won 901 on Friday at UNCG. The Mocs are off until Saturday when they play ETSU at home at 2PM. The Mocs are playing to move into second place in the Southern Conference.