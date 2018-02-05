Rape suspect on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rape suspect on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

A suspect on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list, who was wanted for rape and other charges, was arrested on Monday.

Sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea says 32-year-old Matthew Neil Defriese was arrested for outstanding warrants of Rape, four counts of Theft of Property, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, and Assault.

The details surrounding Defriese's arrest were not released because Lea says the investigation is ongoing.

Defriese is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $50,000 bond.

His court date is scheduled for February 12.

