Tennessee bill would exempt gun safes from state sales tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing legislation to exempt gun safes from the state's sales tax.

At a news conference Monday, Republican Sen. Kerry Roberts of Springfield said the bill shows how the state Senate can find common ground and work in a bipartisan manner.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lee Harris of Memphis said the bill would help address accidental shootings and gun thefts.

Roberts said the legislation will carry a yet-to-be-determined price tag. But he said he hopes support will be strong enough to overcome any cost to state taxpayers.

Republican Rep. William Lamberth of Cottontown will carry the bill in the House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.