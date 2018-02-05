Georgia Senate passes sweeping House adoption bill

ATLANTA (AP/WRCB) - The Georgia Senate has passed a sweeping revamp to the state's adoption code, sending the bill to the governor's desk.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal is widely expected to sign the bill into law. After passing the House of Representative on Thursday, Deal said on Twitter that the sooner the bill was passed by the Senate, the sooner he would sign it.

I applaud the House and Senate for working together to overwhelmingly pass comprehensive revisions to the adoption code. This compromise modernizes and streamlines Georgia's adoption system to meet the needs and challenges of the 21st century. (1/2) — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 5, 2018

The bill, which backers say modernizes and streamlines Georgia's adoption code, stalled late last year after Republican senators changed it to allow adoption agencies to refuse placement based on religious beliefs.

These reforms will bring Georgia in line with other states nationally while uniting children and parents in loving, permanent homes. I look forward to signing this legislation into law, thereby updating our decades-old adoption code. (2/2) More: https://t.co/g1CAOCB0et — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 5, 2018

The bill incorporates some changes pushed for by the Senate in an effort to come to a compromise position that may stand a better chance of becoming law. It does not include the contentious religious exemption.

This story has been corrected to show that House of Representative passed the adoption bill on Thursday, not Friday.

