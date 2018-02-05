What the Tech? App of the Day: Tasty

I must have downloaded 20 recipe apps over the years.

Free apps, $1 apps, I even paid $10 for a recipe app several years ago that had over 20,000 recipes.

Most recipe apps are very, very good, but if I do have one complaint: It's that it takes a long time to get through a recipe.

Apps with videos of the food being prepared almost always are too long. I find myself staring at the phone waiting on the next step or needing to rewind or go back to see it again.

"Tasty" is a new app for the iPhone and iPad that solves this problem by including bite-sized video clips that loop on the screen.

For example, I just watched one of the videos on how to make homemade macaroni and cheese. It had music as the background and showed how to do each step.

It wasn't in great detail, but just enough for me to get an idea of what I was supposed to do.

The video itself was about 1 minute long but when it came to the end, it started playing again.

This was a big help for a novice.

When I decide to actually prepare one of the recipes I can choose to see the video step-by-step.

From the beginning to the end, the video plays that one part over and over again until I swipe to the next step.

"Tasty" gives you all of the ingredients in one place and I can email or text them to myself for when I get to the store.

So what about the recipes?

Every day there's a new group of recipes on the front page for those who have absolutely no idea what to fix.

You can also search "Tasty" for recipes based on meal, occasion, ingredients or difficulty. There were difficult recipes all right but others seem very simple.

One recipe showed how to make your own pasta noodles with just cheese and an egg.

Another showed how to make chili from a left-over, half-empty jar of spaghetti sauce.

I can see using the "Tasty" app many times and it may be my go-to app when I don't know what to fix for dinner.

"Tasty" is a free app and only for the iPhone and iPad right now but according to the website, an Android version should be served up in the future.