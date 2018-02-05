UPDATE: Dow drops 1,500 points as new Fed chair sworn in

The index had recovered after briefly dropping 1,500 points, the largest intraday drop in the Dow's history, to break below the psychologically important level of 25,000.More
The index had recovered after briefly dropping 1,500 points, the largest intraday drop in the Dow's history, to break below the psychologically important level of 25,000.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture closed the convenience and grocery store at 480 Greenway View Drive near the Walmart superstore in Brainerd last Wednesday after regulators, acting on a complaint, found dead rodents in the store and evidence that they had apparently eaten some of the food.More
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture closed the convenience and grocery store at 480 Greenway View Drive near the Walmart superstore in Brainerd last Wednesday after regulators, acting on a complaint, found dead rodents in the store and evidence that they had apparently eaten some of the food.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of GeorgiaMore
ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of GeorgiaMore
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
A city that’s spawned a surprising number of terror suspects is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officials say they're ready to protect Sunday’s big game.More
A city that’s spawned a surprising number of terror suspects is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officials say they're ready to protect Sunday’s big game.More
In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee. Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail.More
In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee. Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail.More