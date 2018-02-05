US begins reducing troops in Iraq after victory over IS

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More
Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."More
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia tiesMore
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More
This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'More
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bulletsMore
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore
House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and RussiaMore
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of GeorgiaMore
ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of GeorgiaMore
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
A city that’s spawned a surprising number of terror suspects is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officials say they're ready to protect Sunday’s big game.More
A city that’s spawned a surprising number of terror suspects is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officials say they're ready to protect Sunday’s big game.More
In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee. Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail.More
In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee. Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.More
What are Super Bowl fans most likely to nosh on during the big game? A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl LII reveals the most popular snacks and treats in each state.More
What are Super Bowl fans most likely to nosh on during the big game? A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl LII reveals the most popular snacks and treats in each state.More
A new report says a local highway interchange is one of the worst in the country for trucks.More
A new report says a local highway interchange is one of the worst in the country for trucks.More