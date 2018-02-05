Actor Jeremy London arrested on domestic violence charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Actor Jeremy London arrested on domestic violence charge

By Associated Press
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say "Mallrats" and "7th Heaven" actor Jeremy London has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with domestic violence.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Marcia Hill tells the Sun Herald that London was arrested following a fight with his wife, Juliet London.

London was released from custody Friday night on a $2,500 bond after being arrested earlier that day.

TMZ first reported the story. Dominic Friesen, a representative for London, told TMZ that the arrest was a private matter.

It is unclear if London has a lawyer.

London also starred in the television series "Party of Five" and "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

