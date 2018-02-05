Actor Jeremy London arrested on domestic violence charge

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

Trump claims Russia-probe memo vindicates him; Dems say no

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

A man who refers to himself as the "so call 20th hijacker" from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he is kept in total isolation and experiences "psychological torture".

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Philadelphia cleaning up after some celebrations turn unruly

Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather await autopsy results to learn how she died.

Autopsy planned on girl, 2, found on porch in freezing temps

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

A SpaceX "Starman" is aboard the company's new rocket that's set to make its launch debut Tuesday.

SpaceX 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

Chicago forging ahead with plans to shutter four more schools in a high-crime area, just five years after the largest mass closure of public schools in an American city.

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington.

The mother of an American teenager missing in Aruba since 2005 is seeking $35 million in a lawsuit over a TV series about the case.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say "Mallrats" and "7th Heaven" actor Jeremy London has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with domestic violence.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Marcia Hill tells the Sun Herald that London was arrested following a fight with his wife, Juliet London.

London was released from custody Friday night on a $2,500 bond after being arrested earlier that day.

TMZ first reported the story. Dominic Friesen, a representative for London, told TMZ that the arrest was a private matter.

It is unclear if London has a lawyer.

London also starred in the television series "Party of Five" and "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.