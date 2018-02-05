Dollar Tree shut down after health inspectors found rodents in t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dollar Tree shut down after health inspectors found rodents in the store

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A Dollar Tree store in Brainerd that was ordered closed last week due to rodents getting into the store's food remains closed today, although the retailer is working to soon reopen from what it described as a "temporary shutdown."

