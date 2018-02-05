UPDATE: Red Bank High School parts ways with football coach

Red Bank High School has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.

The decision was made during a meeting between Grabowski and Principal Elaine Harper on Friday.

Principal Harper confirmed in a statement, Grabowski was not fired for any policy or legal issue. Harper also said, in the school's end of 2017 meeting with the staff, some of Red Bank's assistant coaches were refusing to return in 2018.

Coach Grabowski will finish with a 28-21 record in 4 years.

He took the Lions to back to back regional titles and made it to the semifinals this past year.

Principal Elaine Harper released the following statement:

"In response to your inquiry about the head football coach position at Red Bank High School. I evaluate the status of athletic programs at the end of each season. In taking stock of the football program I felt it was best for the program and for the school to go in a different direction at this time. We appreciate what Coach Grabowski has done for our student-athletes at Red Bank and respect him for his commitment to his players and program. There has been no policy or legal issues in the decision to not retain Coach Grabowski as head coach.

"Coach Grabowski is a physical education teacher at Red Bank High School and he retains that position.

"As we review programs as administrators, individual coaches also take a personal look at their career and program at the end of a season. Coaches assess their personal situations, their individual focus and path forward in their career. As a result, there were assistant coaches who have let me know they do not plan to continue as coaches for next year. These are personal decisions that I know are difficult and I respect those coaches and their privacy as they consider their family and career path.

"I also understand the close relationship of a coach to young athletes and their families. Change brings uncertainty until the path forward is clearer so I understand that there will be parents who may question moving in a different direction. I assure the Red Bank family that I did not make this decision lightly and that it was done with the long-term interest of the Red Bank Lions in mind. We will work together to find the best person to lead Red Bank’s football program and provide the best opportunities for our student-athletes."

Some players and parents are reportedly upset with Grabowski's dismissal.

"He's sincere," mom Larhonda Wyatt tells Channel 3. "He has brought our boys together and we want that to remain at Red Bank."

"Coach G. was like a father figure to me," senior Jamel Davis says.

"I had some hard times," Davis says. "He always told me to keep my head up, don't let nothing distract you."

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.