Red Bank High School parts ways with football coach

By Kerry French, Producer
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

Red Bank high school has decided to part ways with now former football coach Chad Grabowski.

The decision was made during a meeting between Grabowski and Principal Elaine Harper on Friday.

Harper said in a statement:

"We appreciate everything Coach Grabowski has done for the Red Bank high school football program, but we feel it is in the best interest of the program and Red Bank high to make a change at this time."

Coach Grabowski will finish with a 28-21 record in 4 years.

He took the Lions to back to back regional titles and made it to the semifinals this past year.

