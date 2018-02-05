UPDATE: Woodmore bus driver in court before trial begins later in February

UPDATE: Former school bus driver charged in crash that killed 6 students, Johnthony Walker, in a Hamilton County courtroom for one of the last times before his trial. It’s scheduled for the end of this month.

READ MORE | UPDATE: DA says Woodmore driver was on phone at time of crash

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates. Her posts can be seen below.

Walker and his attorney don’t have comment regarding hearing. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Attorneys from both sides will go to Clarksville Feb. 23 for jury selection. Trial starts Feb. 27. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Defense doesn’t want prior days used. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Cell phone records are now being discussed. State wants to use records from day of crash and if relevant, days prior. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Defense says prior conduct plays with the jury’s emotions and inserts prejudice. “None of the 3 Witnesses have ever seen Mr. Walker operate the bus on the route except for Ms. Mateen.” @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Defense highlighting rule 404, citing items that serve “no probative value” should be used in trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Defense argues Walker’s interactions with students aren’t relevant in case. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

DA says he believes personal observations of Walker’s driving should be allowed. Says interactions with students could make themselves relevant. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Attorney’s are now arguing their reasons why they believe Walker’s prior conduct should/should not be allowed in trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Mateen testifies she spoke to Walker directly one morning because “he was cussing at my kids.” @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Mateen says she witnessed Walker speeding, making suddenly stops. “I complained about him at least 20 times.” @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Mateen had 4 kids on bus 366, which Walker drove. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Jasmine Mateen, who lost her daughter in the crash is now on the stand. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/TJ7qOf2gCS — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Cothran testifies Walker reported concerns regarding student behavior on bus as well. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Coulter says she rode bus once around Oct. or Noc. 2016 before crash. Says she can’t remember if she had concerns when she rode. Said he reason to ride bus was to observe and see what was going on after complaints. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Cothran says she took video on Nov. 10, 2016 And witnessed him on Nov. 11, 2016 And forwarded both to director of transportation. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Cothran: My concern with him driving, I witnessed him pulling g off way too fast on a couple different occasions. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Cothran testifies multiple students complained about Walker’s interaction with students. Says he was “immature” in how he handled interactions. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Brenda Cochran, principal at time of Woodmore bus crash on the stand. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/5ykvPTKAxX — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Shackleford testifies Walker came to him “distraught” about one particular student on bus. Says he was still having problems interacting students. Shackleford said they had to move multiple students due to interactions with Walker. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Shackleford testifies a student contacted him about Walker “putting students off the bus” on or around Nov. 2, 2016. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Shackleford testifies another day he “spun out” with kids on the bus and reported that incident to administrators as well. Incidents happened same month as bus crash. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Shackleford testifies he stopped Walker’s bus once in 2016 after an incident. “He said he didn’t give a f*** about the kids. He had a part time job, he didn’t need this job. I wouldn’t let the bus go. I radioed for an administrator.” @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Carlos Shakleford is on the stand. He was at Woodmore as a behavior specialist at the time of the crash. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/RZaWV788NX — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Discussion happening about whether state can include Walker’s prior conduction during trial. DA says he has 3 instances he wants to include. Hearing is about to happen. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018

Both sides agree not to use autopsy photographs during Walker trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) February 5, 2018