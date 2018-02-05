UPDATE: Woodmore bus driver in court before trial begins later in February

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
A Chickamauga woman says someone emptied a storage unit that held her deceased father’s belongings and she’s desperate to locate them.More
THP said the child that was ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.More
In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee. Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail.More
A city that’s spawned a surprising number of terror suspects is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officials say they're ready to protect Sunday’s big game.More
What are Super Bowl fans most likely to nosh on during the big game? A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl LII reveals the most popular snacks and treats in each state.More
After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby girl.More
A new report says a local highway interchange is one of the worst in the country for trucks.More
Unusual ways to keep your home safe from thieves, Monday at 6.More
