UPDATE: Former school bus driver charged in Woodmore crash in co - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Former school bus driver charged in Woodmore crash in court Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Jihnthony Walker in Court Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo Jihnthony Walker in Court Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN -

UPDATE: Attorneys in the case against a former bus driver charged in a crash that killed six students and injured dozens of others met for one of the last times before trial Monday morning.

Johnthony Walker’s trial is set to begin later this month.

We learned more about Walker’s conduct weeks before the crash, but it’s up to a judge to decide if the testimony and records are allowed during trial.

Walker was joined by his mother as well as his attorney, Amanda Dunn.

Both sides agreed not to use autopsy photographs during the upcoming trial.

But one thing both sides disagree on is whether or not Walker’s prior conduct should be allowed.

We heard testimony from Woodmore’s former principal, a previous behavior specialist at the school and a mother who lost a child in the crash about Walker’s interactions with students and driving.

The defense argues the evidence doesn’t serve any value to what happened the day of the crash and that it would pull at the jury’s emotions, which she argues is unfair to her client.

The jury will be picked out of Clarksville-Montgomery County and will be sequestered to Chattanooga for the trial which starts on February 27, 2018.

We will have more on what happened inside the courtroom tonight on Channel 3.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former school bus driver charged in crash that killed 6 students, Johnthony Walker, in a Hamilton County courtroom for one of the last times before his trial. It’s scheduled for the end of this month. 

READ MORE | UPDATE: DA says Woodmore driver was on phone at time of crash

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates. Her posts can be seen below.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.