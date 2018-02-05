The Old Federal Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Old Federal Road

By John Martin, Morning Anchor
The Federal Road, originally called Georgia Road, was a toll highway that passed through the several Native American countries in the northern part of Georgia. From 1805 to the 1840s, the road linked Savannah, Georgia with Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee. The road also opened Cherokee lands to settlement.

In the late 1820's and early 1830's, the Old Federal Road became a major route to the gold fields near the Etowah River during the Georgia Gold Rush. Mines dotted the river throughout its entire route south.

Railroad became the choice for travelers over time, proving the Old Federal Road nearly obsolete by the 1950s. Today though, parts of the historic driving tour are trafficked and intersect larger cities like Chattanooga and Ringgold, but you’ll also find it rising and rolling through the northern rural hills of Georgia. A beautiful drive through our area.

