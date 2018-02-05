19-year-old Georgia college student found dead in dorm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

19-year-old Georgia college student found dead in dorm

By Kerry French, Producer
TIFTON, GA (WRCB) -

 A freshman at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia has been found dead.

The Tifton Gazette cites a college release that went out to students Saturday morning that says 19-year-old Jeremy Bailey was found dead in a dormitory Friday night. The Morrow native's death is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

ABAC is one of the 29 members of the University System of Georgia. It's located in south central Georgia, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Valdosta and east of Albany.

