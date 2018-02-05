Concerns over water issues in St. Elmo prompts meeting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Concerns over water issues in St. Elmo prompts meeting

By WRCB Staff
In one Chattanooga neighborhood concerns about their water are growing even after a fix by the water company.

Those concerns have prompted a meeting for Monday night with officials. 

Back in October crews had to fix a water main break that left several without water. 

The water has since been back on but residents say they're experiencing problems.

Tennessee American Water has agreed to come to a meeting Monday night to talk about the water treatment process and answer any questions residents may have

They will also have an independent water contamination specialist at the meeting. 

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. at the old firehall located on 4501 St. Elmo Ave. 

