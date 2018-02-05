Cool and dry today. Mid-week rain.

Good Monday. We will be facing a cool and breezy start to the week. This morning temps are in the 20s and 30s with north winds at 10 15 mph making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder. The winds will calm through the day, but it will remain jacket worthy with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will start cool in the low to mid 30s. We will warm nicely into the low 50s, and clouds will build through the day. The chance for rain is small, but a sprinkle is not out of the question.

Wednesday will start rainy with a line of rain and maybe a few storms moving through during the morning drive hours. Look for 1"-1.5" to fall. Temps will range from a mild 48 in the morning to 58 in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday we will have cool mornings in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoons will be excellent in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies.

For the weekend more rain will move through Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We will get another 1"-1.5" during that time.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY: