Monroe county deputies searching for jail escapee

MONROE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

In Monroe County, sheriff's deputies are searching for a jail escapee.

Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II says Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped Sunday at 5:45 p.m. from the jail. He climbed a razor wire fence that surrounds the recreation yard and ran. A correction's officer tried to grab his feet as he climbed and called for backup. Officers chased him and additional personnel were called in to help. 

Dotson is 28-years-old and is 5 feet, 7 inches. He weighs 160 pounds, with blonde/strawberry hair and green eyes. He was arrested on January 20 for aggravated burglary and is scheduled to appear in court on February 20. 

Sheriff Jones says they have K-9 unites searching. If you have any information about Dotson, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 423-442-3911. 

