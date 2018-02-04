Mocs Drop 18-16 Dual to Appalachian State

(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team dropped an 18-16 dual against Appalachian State in Maclellan Gym today. The Mocs fall to 6-7 overall and 4-1 in league action. The Mountaineers improve to 8-3 and 6-0 in SoCon matches.

Junior Alonzo Allen opened with a 3-1 decision at 125, but Appalachian State responded in a big way with a pin at 133. Senior Michael Pongracz was leading 3-1 late in his match against Irvin Enriquez, when he caught him in a cradle and scored four back points for a 9-1 major decision.

Leading 7-6, the Mocs sent junior Roman Boylen out at 149 against ASU’s Gavin Landoff. Landoff came into the match undefeated in conference action at 5-0, but Boylen was the aggressor throughout. The bout eventually went into overtime, with a fresh Boylen attacking at the whistle for the winning takedown.

Freshman Jake Adcock had a tough battle at 157 before falling to Angel Najar (7-4). Senior Chad Pyke put UTC up 13-9 with his 8-5 decision at 165.

Senior Justin Lampe also had a tough bout at 174 against No. 16 Forrest Przybysz. He pushed him all of the way to overtime and seemed to score a takedown, but Przybysz fought it off for a 4-2 win.

Senior Bryce Carr, ranked No. 16 at 184, posted a 9-4 win to move the team score to 16-12 with two matches left. ASU won the last two for the 18-16 victory.

The Mocs host Gardner-Webb for Senior Day on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2:00 p.m. in Maclellan Gym.