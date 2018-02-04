Kylie Jenner announces birth of ‘healthy,’ ‘beautiful’ girl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kylie Jenner announces birth of ‘healthy,’ ‘beautiful’ girl

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby girl.

In an Instagram post-Sunday, Jenner says the baby was born Thursday. It’s the first child for the 20-year-old reality TV star and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

In her post, Jenner apologizes for keeping fans “in the dark through all the assumptions.” She says she chose to keep her pregnancy private and “not to do in front of the world.”

She says pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience.”

Jenner says her daughter is healthy and beautiful.

A message to her publicist Sunday wasn’t immediately returned

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

