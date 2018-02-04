Map shows most popular Super Bowl foods by state

What are Super Bowl fans most likely to nosh on during the big game? A food map created ahead of the Super Bowl LII reveals the most popular snacks and treats in each state.

Most of the state dishes include typical watch-party appetizers such as queso cheese dip and Buffalo chicken wings. Some states, however, stood out from the crowd.

Chex Mix is the favorite dish in Illinois, while people in Kansas spice up their watch parties with dill pickle soup. The classic seven-layer taco dip beat out other recipes in New Mexico, and Indianans love Root Beer chicken.

Meanwhile, some variation of chili is most popular in five states, and meat is an ingredient in more than half of the state dishes.

The "Game Day Food Lineup" graphic is based on data from recipe website BettyCrocker.com and top searches on other General Mills-owned food websites.

Check out the full Super Bowl food list below:

Alabama -- Mississippi Roast

Alaska -- Potato Salad

Arizona -- Chili

Arkansas -- Queso Cheese Dip

California -- Chicken Wings

Colorado -- Taco Pie

Connecticut -- Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware -- Butter Cake Bars

Florida -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia -- Sliders

Hawaii -- Crescent Sloppy Joes

Idaho -- Little Smokies

Illinois -- Chex Mix

Indiana -- Root Beer Chicken

Iowa -- Pigs In A Blanket

Kansas -- Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky -- Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Lousiana -- Crab au Gratin

Maine -- Clam Dip

Maryland -- Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan -- Potato Soup

Minnesota -- Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish

Mississippi -- Beef Stew

Missouri -- Hamburgers

Montana -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska -- Hot Wings

Nevada -- Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire -- Chili

New Jersey -- Chili

New Mexico -- Seven Layer Taco Dip

New York -- Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina -- Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota -- Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio -- White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma -- Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon -- Taco Soup

Pennsylvania -- Potato Soup

Rhode Island -- Chili

South Carolina -- Cowboy Caviar

South Dakota -- Hummus

Tennessee -- Skillet Dips

Texas -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah -- Pulled Pork

Vermont -- Bruschetta

Virginia -- Deviled Eggs

Washington -- Jalapeño Popper Dip

West Virginia -- Sliders

Wisconsin -- Pinwheels

Wyoming -- Sliders