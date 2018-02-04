Billionaire takes a property tax stand over pooping geese

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A new study finds how deep wastewater is injected is key to understanding the quake outbreak in Oklahoma.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

By MARY ESCH, Associated Press

Billionaire Tom Golisano says he tried stringing up fishing line, spraying smelly repellent and even posting a wolf decoy, but nothing could rid his lakeside vacation home of the Canada geese that turned his lawn into a minefield of poop.

His next line of attack? Refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax bill until officials in the Finger Lakes town of South Bristol find a way to control the birds.

"This past summer it was horrible. We'd drive in and find 100 to 200 geese parked on our lawn," said Golisano, founder of payroll company Paychex and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres hockey team. "You can't walk barefoot, can't play Frisbee, can't have your grandchildren run around. ... Here I am paying all this money in taxes and I can't use my property because of the geese droppings."

Golisano's stand over bird poop is just one part of his one-man protest campaign against a taxation system he believes is flawed and inequitable.

He's pledging to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other upstate homeowners who believe they are being overtaxed. And he recently launched a website, TaxMyPropertyFairly.com, to give ordinary taxpayers the tools to challenge their property tax bills.

Golisano contends that tax assessors often lack the training, time and expertise to accurately assign property values that determine what share of the local tax collection each homeowner pays.

"A lot of people are suffering significant injustice because of the assessment system," said the 76-year-old Golisano, founding member of the New York Independence Party and three-time candidate for governor.

Escaping high taxes was part of the reason Golisano changed his permanent home address to Naples, Florida, nearly a decade ago. In 2010, he spent $200,000 in legal fees to get the property taxes on his home in Mendon, near Rochester, reduced from $200,000 to $60,000.

He said western New York is notorious for high property taxes. While his wife, tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles, pays about $4,000 a year in taxes on her New York City condo assessed at $800,000, Golisano said a home with that assessed value in Rochester-area Monroe County would have a $28,000 tax bill.

Golisano's fight over the bird poop in the town South Bristol, population 1,600, is based on the argument that the value of his Canandaigua Lake property is driven down by the flocks of wild geese that congregate there and it's government's duty to solve the problem.

Town Supervisor Daniel Marshall disagrees. "It's a resident's problem to take care of, not the town's," he said. Marshall said no other shoreline residents have complained about the geese. "It is a lake, after all."

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation says the state has an overpopulation of non-migrating Canada geese and it's causing problems for some homeowners, farmers, golf courses and parks. But it says nuisance wildlife on private property isn't the responsibility of the municipality. The agency recommends numerous ways to shoo them off, including those Golisano has tried. When it's a community-wide problem, the DEC suggests local officials may want to hire a "goose control officer" and devise a coordinated control plan. That's what Golisano wants.

For now, the tax fight remains unresolved. Golisano says his next step is to seek a reduced property assessment based on the goose scourge.

Golisano, whose net worth is listed by Forbes at $3.4 billion, is renowned for his generosity to health care, higher education and opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There are three children's hospitals named for him, in Rochester, Syracuse and Fort Myers, Florida.

But he doesn't want his pocket picked by local tax assessors or anyone else. In November, he sued the remodeler of his yacht for overcharging him on furnishings. A jury awarded him $50,000, which he said he'll add to the $2.5 million he recently donated for the Golisano Autism Center being built in Rochester.

"It's the principle," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.