Bella the puppy picks the Super Bowl winner on Channel 3

Animals around the United States have been picking the Super Bowl winner. In Cinncinnatti, Fionna the Hippo chose the Eagles. In Gatlinburg, two penguins at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies raced to determine the winner, and the Eagles came out on top there too.

Some animals did pick the Patriots, though. April the Giraffe that people around the world watched give birth in 2017 chose the team from New England. The puppy predictors on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" also chose Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Channel 3 brought in a special picker as well. Meteorologist Brittany Beggs' puppy Bella weighed in on Eyewitness News Today Sunday.

Who did Bella pick? After warming up with a lap around the Channel 3 studio, Bella made her way over to two food bowls. One featured a picture of the Patriots logo, and the other displayed the Eagles logo.

Bella was very indecisive about which team to pick, but she did ultimately make a decision.

"She did pick the Eagles, Beggs said."