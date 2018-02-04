At least two dead, dozens injured after Amtrak collides with CSX freight train in South Carolina

The local sheriff's office confirmed there were at least two people killed and more than 50 injured among the 139 passengers and 8 crew.More
With flu cases on the rise one local gym is taking extra precautions to make sure members are safe.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
During this stressful and deadly flu season, it’s common for parents of young children to panic, but that’s the last thing you should do.More
Law enforcement agencies are alerting the public to a child pornography video of a young girl and an adult male being circulated via Facebook mail.More
The pop icon says in a statement “to put to rest any speculation or rumors” as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: “I will not.”More
Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the aggravated assault that was reported and posted on social media on January 29th.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
The woman who reported it said it was posted to intimidate her family after her bi-racial daughter hit another student at school for using racial slurs against her.More
A young woman, who thought she missed the Super Bowl after coming out of dental surgery, is headed to Minneapolis to see her Eagles take on the Patriots.More
After being denied his first two years, former UTC receiver Terrell Owens was voted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.More
