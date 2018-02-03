UPDATE: Driver identified in Rhea Co. crash that injured two children

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that name of the driver involved in Saturday night's crash that injured two children.

George Lemay III, 27, was driving north on Pete Worthington Road in Rhea County around 9:00 pm when his vehicle ran off the road and hit an embankment.

The 2006 Ford Explorer Lemay III was driving then rolled several times ejecting a young boy from the vehicle. A child and the driver were flown via Life Force to an area hospital.

A 14-month-old baby was in a car seat. She was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

Channel 3 spoke with Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. David Roark after the crash. He remembers the scene vividly.

"When we arrived the vehicle had rolled to the right side and taken out approximately 150 feet of fence,” explained Lt. Roark, “Debris up and down the road. Gauges on the pavement."

Roark said Lemay III was driving with his two young kids when the crash happened.

"The top of the vehicle was crushed in, all the windows were broken out," recalled Lt. Roark.

Investigators said the young boy was not wearing his seatbelt.

"It's always devastating when anyone gets injured, if it's a child it just hurts that much worse,” said Lt. Roark, “It makes us sure we want to cross our T's and dot our I's, everything is done properly to make sure we do get some justice out of this."

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Lt. John Harmon of the THP, "this is still under investigation and charges are pending."

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.