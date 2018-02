The Chattanooga Football Club unofficially started the 2018 season Saturday.

The CFC hosted FC Dallas for a preseason friendly, marking the second time Chattanooga has played host to a MLS team.

The two clubs finished in a 1-1 draw. After FC Dallas scored around the thirty minute mark, Chattanooga's Zecca Ferraz responded by head-butting a goal that was assisted by Joaquin Cabello.

The CFC will next host the Nashville Football Club March 10th.