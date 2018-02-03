Former Moc Terrell Owens makes NFL Hall of Fame

Third time's a charm for Terrell Owens.

After being denied his first two years, former UTC receiver Terrell Owens was voted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

The six-time Pro Bowler was one of only five men to be voted into this year's class.

The 44-year-old posted a picture on instagram congratulating the 2018 Hall of Fame class and showing off his "HOF" hat.

Owens' 15,934 career receiving yards rank second all-time. He is also third on the all-time touchdowns receiving list with 153.

Owens joins Ray Lewis, Randy Moss Brian Urlacher, and Brian Dawkins as the modern-era selections to be enshrined. Those five players join longtime personnel executive Bobby Beathard (contributor) and seniors committee nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile for enshrinement.