Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of the AP Photo courtesy of the AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement “to put to rest any speculation or rumors” as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: “I will not.”

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson’s guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission. The fine later was overturned.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.