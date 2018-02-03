Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced academic programs.

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced...

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement “to put to rest any speculation or rumors” as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: “I will not.”

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson’s guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission. The fine later was overturned.