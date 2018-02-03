Video of aggravated assault shared on social media leads to arrest

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the aggravated assault that was reported and posted on social media on January 29th.

A juvenile has been arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault. The individual's name is being withheld due to safety concerns.

Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a female arrived suffering from significant bodily harm that appeared to be caused by another person.

The victim told police that the assault happened in the 200 block of Water Street around 7:30 pm on January 29th.

CPD officers recovered a Facebook video of the assault, which shows the suspect kicking and stoping the victim's head and neck area, and identified the suspect.

Members of the Violent Crime Unit are investigating and additional charges could be filed.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.