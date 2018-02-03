Video of aggravated assault shared on social media leads to arrest

During this stressful and deadly flu season, it’s common for parents of young children to panic, but that’s the last thing you should do.More
Super Bowl parties aren’t just about football; they’re also about friends, food and fun. But hosting such an event can tax your home’s plumbing — especially drains, garbage disposals and toilets.More
According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, the agencies were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m.More
The woman who reported it said it was posted to intimidate her family after her bi-racial daughter hit another student at school for using racial slurs against her.More
Law enforcement agencies are alerting the public to a child pornography video of a young girl and an adult male being circulated via Facebook mail.More
Dennis Edwards has died. Edwards replaced David Ruffin as the lead singer of The Temptations in the summer of 1968.More
In his $1,000 PSA, Eimers says Trump alleged concerns about guardrail safety during a discussion of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal are valid.More
Unusual ways to keep your home safe from thieves, Monday at 6.More
The disclosure came despite the opposition of the FBI, which feared it would reveal investigative methods.More
Federal prosecutors in Omaha say 37-year-old Jeffrey Fenn Jr. was sentenced Friday in Omaha for attempting to receive child pornography.More
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, slowly deteriorates a deer's brain and central nervous system and is always fatal.More
