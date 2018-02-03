UPDATE: How to report inappropriate content circulating on Facebook

UPDATE: It’s a warning that probably sounds self-explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing a video involving an underage girl.

"You just don't want to be forwarding and continuing the problem. It needs to be stopped and it's not just a local problem here it's nationwide,” said Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams said.

The disturbing image has gone viral on the web and has been shared here in the Tennessee Valley. Police are warning residents to stop its circulation by deleting it and reporting the account that sent it to you on Facebook.

Channel 3 contacted agencies locally. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Signal Mountain and Chattanooga police have all received calls about this particular post. They’re warning people to flag the post.

CPD is well aware of the video and has received and responded to MULTIPLE calls regarding its content since yesterday evening. This is not a local matter due to the fact that it is being spread nationally. We have instructed each person who reported receiving this video to contact the FBI as the origin of the video is unknown.

Authorities say this situation is more serious than most.

"This is the worst one I’ve ever heard of being in the open like this because most of the time it's on the black net/dark net where they're trying to keep it from being widely known,” Williams said.

Sharing the image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so. Even if you are trying to warn others, you should not re-post this image, not even with local police.

"There’s nothing we can do with it at this point it needs to be handled from the originator, the Facebook side and the feds can deal with it at that level,” Williams explained.

CLICK HERE | To notify Facebook of any sexually explicit video

We’ve also learned that once an image is reported properly on Facebook, the social media company will immediately notify law enforcement if it violates the law like this particular image does.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Channel 3 reached out the CPD about the video. Here is what a spokesperson told us:

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement agencies around metro Atlanta are alerting residents to a child pornography video of a young girl and an adult male being circulated via Facebook mail.

The Marietta Police Department says three residents reported the video on Friday. The video has been reported in other states as well.

According to authorities in Memphis, the video likely originated in Alabama. Law enforcement agencies there are aware of the video and are vigorously investigating the situation.

The Marietta Police Department emphasizes that anyone who receives this video must not share the video with anyone. Sending it to others will not assist in finding the perpetrators, and is considered distribution of child pornography. This is a crime, and you could be criminally charged for doing so.

"Sharing this image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so," department officials said. "Some people think that sharing it with the 'right person' could help solve the crime. In this case, that is incorrect information, and we do not want to see an innocent person get in trouble."